Bertha Mae Miles, 84, of Newton, MS, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at St. Dominic’s in Jackson, Mississippi. She was born Tuesday, April 2, 1935 in Louisville, MS.

Graveside Services were held 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Newton County Memorial Gardens. Bro. Randy Cuchens officiated. Newton County Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. (601) 635-3200

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett and Wretta Thrasher; five sisters; and one brother.

Survivors include her son, Michael Miles; one sister, Cindy Thrasher Kirkland; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to (Stroke Prevention) American Stroke Assn., 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231.

