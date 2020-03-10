Bertha Mae Miles

By PAID OBITUARY,
  • 126 reads
Tue, 03/10/2020 - 3:18pm

Bertha Mae Miles, 84, of Newton, MS, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at St. Dominic’s in Jackson, Mississippi. She was born Tuesday, April 2, 1935 in Louisville, MS.

Graveside Services were held 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Newton County Memorial Gardens. Bro. Randy Cuchens officiated. Newton County Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. (601) 635-3200

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett and Wretta Thrasher; five sisters; and one brother.

Survivors include her son, Michael Miles; one sister, Cindy Thrasher Kirkland; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to (Stroke Prevention) American Stroke Assn., 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231.

Paid Obituary

Copyright 2020 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433 • (769) 222-3773-text
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.