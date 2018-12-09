Jack Glass

Wed, 09/12/2018 - 10:06am

Jack Glass, age 94, joined Mary, his beloved wife of 66 years, in heaven on Aug. 26, 2018. Jack was born in Forsythe, Ga., on March 27, 1924. Upon graduation from Griffin High School in Griffin, Georgia, he joined the U.S. Navy.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The NEWTON COUNTY APPEAL. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, CLICK HERE
 
If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options.

Obituaries

Jack Glass

Jack Glass, age 94, joined Mary, his beloved wife of 66 years, in heaven on Aug. 26, 2018. Jack... READ MORE

Mary Williams
Bobby Gaines
Mark S. McElhenney
Juanita Russell
Cecil Gibson Russell

Copyright 2018 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.