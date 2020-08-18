Graveside service for Ms. Lorraine Gibbon was held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Mrs. Lorraine Prevost Gibbon died at home on August 8, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was a longtime resident of the Oakland community in Newton County.

Mrs. Gibbon was born in Roseland, Louisiana to Robert and Lorena Prevost on October 2, 1924.

She is survived by her son, Garnett L. Hawkins (Lillian), and sister, Earline Bankston.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, James D. Gibbon, a son, Kenneth M. Hawkins, two sisters, Wilma Blair and Juanita Hoover and her brother, Harold Prevost.

