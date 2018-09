Mrs. Mary Williams, age 77, passed away Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018 at MS Care Center in Morton, Miss. Visitation will be held Friday Sept. 7, 2018 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 from 9 to 10:15 a.m. at Wolf Funeral Services in Lake. Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Ebeneezer Baptist Church in Lawrence.

