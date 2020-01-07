Newton County School

Breakfast and Lunch Menu

Wednesday, January 8

Elementary Campus: Assorted Cold Cereals, Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Assorted Cold Cereals, Whole Grain Biscuit, Sausage Patty, Hot Grits, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Elementary Campus: Pepperoni Pizza Wedge, Soy Butter and Jelly Sandwich, Chef Salad, French Fries, Raw Veggies with Dip, Green Peas, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Glazed Barbeque Meatballs on a Hoagie Bun, Soy Butter and Jelly Sandwich, Chef Salad, French Fries, Raw Veggies with Dip, Green Peas, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Thursday, January 9

Elementary Campus: Assorted Cold Cereals, Hot Grits, Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Assorted Cold Cereals, Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Chicken Tenders, Soy Butter and Jelly Sandwich, Chef Salad, Assorted Salad Dressings, Ketchup, Honey Mustard Sauce, Green Beans, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Friday, January 10

Elementary Campus: Assorted Cold Cereals, Bagel with Sausage, Waffles in a Bag, Choice of Blueberry and Strawberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Assorted Cold Cereals, Chicken Patty & Biscuit, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Bowl, and a Variety of Milk

Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Chef Salad, Assorted Salad Dressings, Ketchup, Baked Beans, Crinkle Cut Fries, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Union Public School District

Breakfast and Lunch Menus

Monday, January 6

Teacher Workday

Tuesday, January 7

Breakfast: Ham Biscuit, Poptart or Cereal

Lunch: Chicken Nachos, Chicken Tender Salad, Whole Kernel Corn, Tex Mex Beans, Roll and Cookie

Wednesday, January 8

Breakfast: Mini Pancakes with Syrup, Poptart or Cereal

Lunch: Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Tuna Salad with Crackers, Green Beans, Glazed Carrots, Garlic Toast and Jello

Thursday, January 9

Breakfast: Assorted Muffins, Yogurt, Poptart or Cereal

Lunch: Shepherd’s Pie, Grilled Chicken Salad, Baked Sweet Potato, Lima Beans, Roll and Cookie

Friday, January 10

Breakfast: Sausage Biscuit, Poptart or Cereal

Lunch: Mandarin Chicken with Rice, Chef Salad, Crinkle Cut Fries, Southern Turnip Greens, Cornbread and Cookie.

Newton Municipal School District Lunch Menus

Monday, January 6

No Class

Tuesday, January 7

Bacon Cheeseburger, Baked Beans, Tater Tots, Chilled Fruit Cup, Fruit Juice, Milk and Condiments

Wednesday, January 8

Vegetable Beef Soup Combo, Seasoned Green Beans, Steamed Carrots, Cornbread or Crackers, Cinnamon Applesauce, Fruit Juice, Milk and Condiments

Thursday, January 9

Chicken Spaghetti, Summer Squash, English Peas, Garlic Bread, Mandarin Oranges, Fruit Juice and Milk

Friday, January 10

Corndog, Seasoned Wedges, Mexicali Corn, Fruit Juice, Chilled Pears, Fresh Baked Cookie, Milk and Condiments