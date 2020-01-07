Lunch Menus
Newton County School
Breakfast and Lunch Menu
Wednesday, January 8
Elementary Campus: Assorted Cold Cereals, Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Middle/High School Campus: Assorted Cold Cereals, Whole Grain Biscuit, Sausage Patty, Hot Grits, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Elementary Campus: Pepperoni Pizza Wedge, Soy Butter and Jelly Sandwich, Chef Salad, French Fries, Raw Veggies with Dip, Green Peas, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk
Middle/High School Campus: Glazed Barbeque Meatballs on a Hoagie Bun, Soy Butter and Jelly Sandwich, Chef Salad, French Fries, Raw Veggies with Dip, Green Peas, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk
Thursday, January 9
Elementary Campus: Assorted Cold Cereals, Hot Grits, Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Middle/High School Campus: Assorted Cold Cereals, Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Chicken Tenders, Soy Butter and Jelly Sandwich, Chef Salad, Assorted Salad Dressings, Ketchup, Honey Mustard Sauce, Green Beans, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Friday, January 10
Elementary Campus: Assorted Cold Cereals, Bagel with Sausage, Waffles in a Bag, Choice of Blueberry and Strawberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Middle/High School Campus: Assorted Cold Cereals, Chicken Patty & Biscuit, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Bowl, and a Variety of Milk
Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Chef Salad, Assorted Salad Dressings, Ketchup, Baked Beans, Crinkle Cut Fries, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Union Public School District
Breakfast and Lunch Menus
Monday, January 6
Teacher Workday
Tuesday, January 7
Breakfast: Ham Biscuit, Poptart or Cereal
Lunch: Chicken Nachos, Chicken Tender Salad, Whole Kernel Corn, Tex Mex Beans, Roll and Cookie
Wednesday, January 8
Breakfast: Mini Pancakes with Syrup, Poptart or Cereal
Lunch: Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Tuna Salad with Crackers, Green Beans, Glazed Carrots, Garlic Toast and Jello
Thursday, January 9
Breakfast: Assorted Muffins, Yogurt, Poptart or Cereal
Lunch: Shepherd’s Pie, Grilled Chicken Salad, Baked Sweet Potato, Lima Beans, Roll and Cookie
Friday, January 10
Breakfast: Sausage Biscuit, Poptart or Cereal
Lunch: Mandarin Chicken with Rice, Chef Salad, Crinkle Cut Fries, Southern Turnip Greens, Cornbread and Cookie.
Newton Municipal School District Lunch Menus
Monday, January 6
No Class
Tuesday, January 7
Bacon Cheeseburger, Baked Beans, Tater Tots, Chilled Fruit Cup, Fruit Juice, Milk and Condiments
Wednesday, January 8
Vegetable Beef Soup Combo, Seasoned Green Beans, Steamed Carrots, Cornbread or Crackers, Cinnamon Applesauce, Fruit Juice, Milk and Condiments
Thursday, January 9
Chicken Spaghetti, Summer Squash, English Peas, Garlic Bread, Mandarin Oranges, Fruit Juice and Milk
Friday, January 10
Corndog, Seasoned Wedges, Mexicali Corn, Fruit Juice, Chilled Pears, Fresh Baked Cookie, Milk and Condiments