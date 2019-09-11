PHOTO: Amis receives Walter Bounds scholarship

Landree Amis (center), a 2019 honors graduate and standout athlete of Newton County High School, was selected from 101 applicants to receive the 2019 Walter S. Bounds Scholarship for Excellence coordinated by the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents, pictured with Landree: her father, J.O. Amis, Superintendent of Newton County Schools and Shane Phillips, Newton County High School Principal. Landree is attending East Central Community College this fall.