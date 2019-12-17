PHOTO: Principals make good on promise

At the beginning of November, Newton County Elementary School adminstration and PTO leadership challenged their campus to raise $20,000 for playground and campus upgrades. If the fundraising goal was met, NCES principal Jason Roberson and assistant principal John May promised to camp out overnight on the school campus.

At th end of the month, students, staff and parents had raised more than $23,000, exceeding the challenge goal.

Last Thursday, Roberson and May upheld their end of the bargain, camping out in a tent on the elementary campus.