Scholarship Committee members recognize Jacquez Robinson, a 2019 graduate of Newton High School, as the recipient of the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Lola Moore Memorial Scholarship. Jacquez is a freshman at Alcorn State University majoring in Agricultural Business Management. His parents are Stacey Johnson Robinson and Mose Robinson.

