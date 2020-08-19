Newton County School District

Monday, August 24, 2020

Elementary campus: sausage and pancake on a stick, choice of strawberry or blueberry yogurt, fresh fruit cup, assorted fruit juices, and a variety of milk

Middle/high school campus: French toast sticks, choice of strawberry or blueberry yogurt, bacon strips, fresh fruit cup, assorted fruit juices, and a variety of milk

Elementary campus: corn dog nuggets, macaroni and cheese, green peas, baby carrots with dressing, fresh fruit cup, assorted fruit juices, and a variety of milk

Middle/high school campus: corn dog nuggets, macaroni and cheese, green peas, fresh fruit cup, assorted fruit juices, and a variety of milk

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Elementary breakfast: whole grain biscuit, bacon strips, cheese omelet, fresh fruit cup, assorted fruit juices, and a variety of milk

Middle/high school breakfast: whole grain biscuit, bacon strips, cheese omelet, fresh fruit cup, assorted fruit juices, and a variety of milk

Lunch: Stromboli supreme, black-eyed peas, baby carrots with dressing, fresh fruit cup, assorted fruit juices, and a variety of milk

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Elementary breakfast: mini pancakes in a bag, sausage patty, choice of strawberry or blueberry yogurt, fresh fruit cup, assorted fruit juices, and a variety of milk

Middle/high school breakfast: sausage and pancake on a stick, choice of strawberry or blueberry yogurt, fresh fruit cup, assorted fruit juices, and a variety of milk

Elementary lunch: hot dog, criss cut sweet potatoes, chocolate chip cookie, assorted fruit juices, fresh fruit cup, and a variety of milk

Middle/high school lunch: barbecue pork sandwich, seasoned lima beans, chocolate chip cookie, fresh fruit cup, assorted fruit juices, and a variety of milk

Thursday, August 27, 2020

Elementary breakfast: whole grain biscuit, bacon strips, fresh fruit cup, assorted fruit juices, and a variety of milk

Middle/high school breakfast: whole grain biscuit, bacon strips, fresh fruit cup, assorted fruit juices, and a variety of milk

Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, whole wheat roll, green beans, assorted fruit juices, fresh fruit cup, and a variety of milk

Friday, August 28, 2020

Elementary breakfast: waffles in a bag, sausage patty, choice of strawberry or blueberry yogurt, fresh fruit cup, assorted fruit juices, and a variety of milk

Middle/high school breakfast: chicken patty and biscuit, choice of strawberry or blueberry yogurt, fresh fruit bowl, and a variety of milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger, crinkle cut fries, baked beans, fresh fruit cup, assorted fruit juices, and a variety of milk

Newton County Academy Lunch Menu Aug. 20-26

Thursday-Chicken Strips, Baked Beans, Fruit

Friday-Hamburger/Cheeseburger, Fries

Monday-Fried Chicken Sandwich, Onion Rings

Tuesday-Pizza, Side Salad

Wednesday-Chicken Alfredo, Green Beans, Roll

Union Public School Breakfast Menu Aug. 20-26

Thursday-Option1: Pop tart, Option 2: Donuts

Friday-Virtual Learning

Monday-Option 1: Sausage Pancake on a stick, Option 2: Donuts or Pop tart

Tuesday-Option 1: Mini Pancakes, Option 2: Donuts or Pop tart

Wednesday- Option 1: French Toast Sticks, Option 2: Donuts or Pop tart

Union Public School Lunch Menu Aug. 20-26

Thursday: BBQ Rib Sandwich, French Fries, Yam Patties, Cookie

Friday: Virtual Learning

Monday: Hamburger Steak/Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Green Peas, Roll, Cookie

Tuesday: Chili Dog/Cheese, Whole Kernel Corn, Pinto Beans, Roll, Cookie

Wednesday: Beefy Nachos Grande, Broccoli/Cheese/Rice, Tex-Mex Beans, Cookie