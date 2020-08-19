Newton County School District
Monday, August 24, 2020
Elementary campus: sausage and pancake on a stick, choice of strawberry or blueberry yogurt, fresh fruit cup, assorted fruit juices, and a variety of milk
Middle/high school campus: French toast sticks, choice of strawberry or blueberry yogurt, bacon strips, fresh fruit cup, assorted fruit juices, and a variety of milk
Elementary campus: corn dog nuggets, macaroni and cheese, green peas, baby carrots with dressing, fresh fruit cup, assorted fruit juices, and a variety of milk
Middle/high school campus: corn dog nuggets, macaroni and cheese, green peas, fresh fruit cup, assorted fruit juices, and a variety of milk
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Elementary breakfast: whole grain biscuit, bacon strips, cheese omelet, fresh fruit cup, assorted fruit juices, and a variety of milk
Middle/high school breakfast: whole grain biscuit, bacon strips, cheese omelet, fresh fruit cup, assorted fruit juices, and a variety of milk
Lunch: Stromboli supreme, black-eyed peas, baby carrots with dressing, fresh fruit cup, assorted fruit juices, and a variety of milk
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Elementary breakfast: mini pancakes in a bag, sausage patty, choice of strawberry or blueberry yogurt, fresh fruit cup, assorted fruit juices, and a variety of milk
Middle/high school breakfast: sausage and pancake on a stick, choice of strawberry or blueberry yogurt, fresh fruit cup, assorted fruit juices, and a variety of milk
Elementary lunch: hot dog, criss cut sweet potatoes, chocolate chip cookie, assorted fruit juices, fresh fruit cup, and a variety of milk
Middle/high school lunch: barbecue pork sandwich, seasoned lima beans, chocolate chip cookie, fresh fruit cup, assorted fruit juices, and a variety of milk
Thursday, August 27, 2020
Elementary breakfast: whole grain biscuit, bacon strips, fresh fruit cup, assorted fruit juices, and a variety of milk
Middle/high school breakfast: whole grain biscuit, bacon strips, fresh fruit cup, assorted fruit juices, and a variety of milk
Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, whole wheat roll, green beans, assorted fruit juices, fresh fruit cup, and a variety of milk
Friday, August 28, 2020
Elementary breakfast: waffles in a bag, sausage patty, choice of strawberry or blueberry yogurt, fresh fruit cup, assorted fruit juices, and a variety of milk
Middle/high school breakfast: chicken patty and biscuit, choice of strawberry or blueberry yogurt, fresh fruit bowl, and a variety of milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger, crinkle cut fries, baked beans, fresh fruit cup, assorted fruit juices, and a variety of milk
Newton County Academy Lunch Menu Aug. 20-26
Thursday-Chicken Strips, Baked Beans, Fruit
Friday-Hamburger/Cheeseburger, Fries
Monday-Fried Chicken Sandwich, Onion Rings
Tuesday-Pizza, Side Salad
Wednesday-Chicken Alfredo, Green Beans, Roll
Union Public School Breakfast Menu Aug. 20-26
Thursday-Option1: Pop tart, Option 2: Donuts
Friday-Virtual Learning
Monday-Option 1: Sausage Pancake on a stick, Option 2: Donuts or Pop tart
Tuesday-Option 1: Mini Pancakes, Option 2: Donuts or Pop tart
Wednesday- Option 1: French Toast Sticks, Option 2: Donuts or Pop tart
Union Public School Lunch Menu Aug. 20-26
Thursday: BBQ Rib Sandwich, French Fries, Yam Patties, Cookie
Friday: Virtual Learning
Monday: Hamburger Steak/Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Green Peas, Roll, Cookie
Tuesday: Chili Dog/Cheese, Whole Kernel Corn, Pinto Beans, Roll, Cookie
Wednesday: Beefy Nachos Grande, Broccoli/Cheese/Rice, Tex-Mex Beans, Cookie