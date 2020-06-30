Simmons graduates, earns honors from East Rankin

Kariana Simmons graduated from East Rankin Academy with highest honors. She is a member of the 30+ACT Academic Team, Mu Alpha Theta, and National Honor Society. She was named the DAR Good Citizen Award Winner and placed 2nd in the Hinds Community College Essay Contest.

Simmons was 4 year member of the Government Team that won the Old Capitol Bowl in Jackson 3 out of the 4 years. Simmons was an All-District Captain for the Varsity Fast Pitch Softball Team where she was named Best Offensive Player for 2 years. She was also a Captain for the Varsity Girls Basketball Team and was named Best

Defensive Player this year. Simmons was the 2020 Distinguished Young Woman of Scott County and was named a Preliminary talent winner and Top 10 Contestant at the state program last June. Simmons has been a Page for the state House of Representatives and is a graduate of Magnolia Girls’ State, the Hugh O’Brien Leadership Institute and attended the Trent Lott Leadership Institute for Rising 9th Graders at Ole Miss. Simmons will continue her education in the fall at Mississippi State University where she has been accepted into the Early Entry Program for the Veterinary School. She plans to major in Biological Engineering during her undergraduate career. She is the daughter of Jennie and Chris Simmons of Lake. She is the granddaughter of Joe and Lynn McGee of Lake and John and Brenda Simmons of Winona.

She is the great-granddaughter of the late Rev. Bobby and Ernestine Jones of Newton and Pearl McGee and the late Bud McGee of Lake.