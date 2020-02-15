Union SEEK competes in Quiz Bowl

Sat, 02/15/2020 - 8:00am

Union SEEK students showed what they knew at the recent East Central Talented and Gifted Quiz Bowl competition. Students from surrounding counties all competed to answer rapid-fire questions in language arts, math, social studies, science, and general knowledge categories. Union’s 3rd- and 4th-grade teams placed second in its division, and the 2nd-grade, 5th- and 6th-grade, and high school teams all placed first in their divisions. 

Pictured, from left to right, are: First row (2nd grade) Bennie Winstead, Layla Sistrunk, Aliyah Ficklin, Patrick Kennedy and Grey Quinn; Second row (3rd / 4th grades) Zoe Strickland, Luke Rush, Lexie Page, Griffin Winstead and Aiden Robertson; Third row (5th/6th grades) Isaiah Harman, Jude Feasel, Brooklyn Holifield, Julia Harrison and Annley Howell; Back row (high school) Kat Willis, Nate Moore, Greg Palculict, Autumn Payne and James Spreafico. 

