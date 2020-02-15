Union SEEK competes in Quiz Bowl

Union SEEK students showed what they knew at the recent East Central Talented and Gifted Quiz Bowl competition. Students from surrounding counties all competed to answer rapid-fire questions in language arts, math, social studies, science, and general knowledge categories. Union’s 3rd- and 4th-grade teams placed second in its division, and the 2nd-grade, 5th- and 6th-grade, and high school teams all placed first in their divisions.

Pictured, from left to right, are: First row (2nd grade) Bennie Winstead, Layla Sistrunk, Aliyah Ficklin, Patrick Kennedy and Grey Quinn; Second row (3rd / 4th grades) Zoe Strickland, Luke Rush, Lexie Page, Griffin Winstead and Aiden Robertson; Third row (5th/6th grades) Isaiah Harman, Jude Feasel, Brooklyn Holifield, Julia Harrison and Annley Howell; Back row (high school) Kat Willis, Nate Moore, Greg Palculict, Autumn Payne and James Spreafico.