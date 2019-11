The Lawrence Community Club has established a Sharing Library located beside the Lawrence School sign on the front corner of the property on the left side of the driveway to the club. Members invite the whole community to “take a book” to read, or if they would like to donate books to the Sharing Library, please feel free.

