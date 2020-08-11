The family of Ralph Gardner is exceedingly grateful for the support and prayers during his illness and passing. The nineteen days he spent hospitalized, during which we could not be with him, were made more bearable by those who sympathized and offered encouragement. Prayers were answered when he was able to return home for a month and be surrounded by those he loved and who loved him. Thank you to Dale Yates who appeared at our front door in what seemed mere seconds after our 911 call. Gratitude is due Dr. Muzaffer Rahat, Hospice Care Group, Home Instead, Connie Comans, Dianne Gunter and Mildred Ponder whose assistance made it possible to keep Ralph home where he belonged. Very special recognition goes to Vicki Thrash and Vickie Jelks whose care and compassion were exceptional and who listened to many of Ralph’s memories and stories. They also helped us pamper him with an abundance of A&W Root Beer, ice cream, strawberries, popsicles, chocolate and banana pudding. Beth Milling and Milling Funeral Home staff are much appreciated for the homegoing service provided while dealing with COVID-19 restrictions. Dr. Jon Martin and Rev. Rusty Walton delivered messages of great comfort. Bob Cleveland, Donny Cleveland, Harold Cleveland, Ricky Cleveland, Buddy Gardner and Rob Williams respectfully escorted Ralph to his final resting place. The flag-folding ceremony by Marine Corps honor detail and the playing of “Taps” by Luke Howell were special tributes. Many thanks to Aubrie Howell for an excellent job recording the services. Phone calls, visits, messages, cards, food, flowers, memorial donations and other acts of kindness have touched our hearts. Thank you!

Mildred and Nancy Gardner

Linda, Bill and Mike Henley