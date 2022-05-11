Lake didn’t have to look far to find its new softball coach.

After making the Class 2A state championship series for the second straight season, Lake turned to assistant Zach Hanna to take over the program.

Lake went 26-12 this past season and lost in the Class 2A title series in two games to East Webster. Head coach Jake Loper took the head job at Class 4A West Lauderdale.

Hanna, who is the son of football coach Tate Hanna, has been an assistant under Loper the last three seasons.

“I’m excited about the opportunity,” Hanna said. “I feel like I have won the girls over. They realize I care for them and I think they will play hard for me. I was excited about the opportunity and have learned a lot. I felt like I was ready to take that next step to be a head coach. If I wasn’t confident in it, I wouldn’t have gone after it in the first place.”

Hanna said he has learned a lot in the last three years but knew he wanted the job when it came open.

“I was upset with him for leaving because he is a great coach and I learned a lot from him,” Hanna said. “As soon as I knew he was interested in other jobs, I knew I would be interested. I knew I had to be prepared to get ready. If I wanted the job, I had to get my plan together. We are going to miss Coach Loper. He knows more softball than anybody I know but I’m excited about taking this next step.”

Hanna graduated from Nanih Waiya and played on the state championship baseball teams there in 2011 and 2012. Hanna, 27, is a graduate from Mississippi State.

Over the last three years, Lake won championships in slow-pitch and fast-pitch softball. The softball team graduated four seniors from last year’s team but returns a core group of players, including rising senior Kate Gladney.

“I think the program is in a good spot,” Hanna said. “It has been rolling since we have been here. I think we have to get the love of the game back here. It felt like there were times this season when we didn’t want to be there and I think that showed at times. It’s supposed to be. You want to win all the games, but at the same time, you aren’t going to accomplish much if you aren’t having fun. The work ethic here is great and the kids work hard and don’t complain.”

Hanna said Lake will play in a summer league in the month of June.

“I want them to go out there and enjoy it,” Hanna said. “I met with them on Monday to get uniforms and talked with them about the summer and weight lifting. We will play in June and then lift in June and July. Like in June, I’m not going to pitch Kate a lot, I know what she can do. I’m going to see what some of those other kids can do. I’m going to move some of the pieces around and see how they fit together.”