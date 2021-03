The Newton County Lady Cougars added four more wins to their total last week. The Lady Cougars won their 11th straight game as they swept Richland 13-3 and 14-4. On Saturday, the Lady Cougars beat Ethel 11-2 and Clarkdale 9-5. Newton County improves to 13-4 on the season with the four wins last week. Newton County 9, Clarkdale 5 The Lady Cougars used a steady supply of offense and pul...