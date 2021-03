After dropping a two-game series to Neshoba Central to open the season, the Newton County Lady Cougars rebounded to win two games on Saturday. After falling 13-4 and 9-8 to Neshoba, County beat Enterprise 8-4 and Meridian 15-3 on Saturday. Newton County, now 2-2, will return to play this week as they are scheduled to host Enterprise on Tuesday and travel to Northwest Rankin on Thursda...