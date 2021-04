The Newton County Cougars picked up another sweep in division play this week. The Cougars swept Quitman, beating the Panthers 15-0 on Tuesday and 10-3 on Thursday. The Cougars finished the week with a 13-4 loss to West Lauderdale on Saturday. Newton County improved to 11-7 on the season and 5-1 in division play. The Cougars will host Mendenhall on Tuesday and travel to t...