The Newton County Lady Cougars kept their win streak alive, running the total to 18 games with three more wins this past week. Newton county took a pair of division wins, beating Florence 9-4 on Monday and Mendenhall 12-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Cougars finished the week with a 10- win over Southeast Lauderdale on Saturday. Newton County improved to 20-4 on the season. County 9, Florence...