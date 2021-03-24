Early leads helped push the No. 6 Jones College Lady Bobcats to a pair of wins over East Central Community College on Wednesday. The losses drop the Lady Warriors to 4-11 on the season and to 3-4 in conference play. Jones College moved to 17-3, 6-2.

Game One | L, 17-2

The Lady Bobcats plated 15 runs through the first two frames as a strong northern wind helped push out several home runs early in the contest. Jayce Currie (West Monroe, La.) entered the game and struck out the side in the top of the third to stop the Lady Bobcats' offensive push and the Lady Warriors took that momentum to the dish in the bottom of the frame. Katelynn Gipson (Decatur) drove in one run on an RBI-double and Zharia Richardson (Gulfport) added another with a hard-hit single.

The runs were the Lady Warriors' only scores in the contest.

Gracey Baucom (Purvis) got the start for the Lady Warriors and took the loss. She went one and one-third innings, allowing 11 runs on six hits and striking out two. Currie threw three and two-thirds innings in relief.

Mattie Hodge (Laurel) joined Gipson with two hits to lead ECCC in hits.

Game Two | L, 11-6

Jones College plated one in the top of the first inning, but Gipson put ECCC on top in the bottom of the frame with a towering two-run homer that plated Lizzie Hollingsworth.

Jones re-took the lead in the second with an RBI-double that plated two. That lead grew to 7-2 as the Lady Bobcats added one in the third and three in the fourth.

Richardson cut the lead down with a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth. The line drive blast cut the lead to 7-3. In the fifth, Richardson stepped back to the plate and smashed a three-run bomb over the leftfield fence. Her second homer pulled the Lady Warriors within one, 7-6.

Unfortunately, the Lady Bobcats plated a pair of runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to grow the lead to 11-6.

Braelyn Boykin (Mize) lasted all seven innings in the circle for ECCC, allowing 11 hits and 11 runs while striking out four.

Richardson's two homers and four RBIs led the team, while Gipson drove in two runs.