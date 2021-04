Union saw both sides of the softball spectrum last week. The Lady Yellowjackets beat Noxapater 19-2 on Tuesday and then lost a pair of game to Class 5A powers Neshoba Central 8-2 and Wayne County 11-2. Union will return to action this week with a key division series with Lake. Union will travel to Lake on Tuesday and host the Lady Hornets on Thursday. On Friday, Union will host Scott ...