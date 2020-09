Newton County’s Frink wins Okatibbee meet Newton County’s Isaac Frink continued his strong running this fall as he won the Okatibbee meet on Saturday hosted by West Lauderdale. Frink finished first in the even with an overall time of 18:43, which was 22 seconds faster than the second place finisher. The Cougars finished in second place overall with a team score of 30 while West Lauder...