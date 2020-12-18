Newton basketball teams remain in quarantine after Northeast Lauderdale game

The Newton High School basketball team got in one game last week with Northeast Lauderdale.

Newton boys coach Crandal Porter said during the game, one of the players became ill and was sent home. Then on Wednesday morning, Porter said the player tested positive for COVID-19 and several other Newton players also tested positive.

Porter said both teams and coaches are in quarantine until Dec. 17.

“We had been very fortunate so far,” Porter said. “We had very few cases in the school and in the district until this happened. We sent the kid home as soon as they said they weren’t feeling well.”

Newton will lose contests with Southeast Lauderdale, Kosciusko and Kemper County.

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M postponed

The Ole Miss at Texas A&M football game on Dec. 12 has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Ole Miss football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The opportunity to reschedule the game will be contingent on any cancellation of games currently scheduled for Dec. 19 due to COVID-19, otherwise the game will not be played and would be declared a no-contest.

In addition, Ole Miss' suspension of team activities has been extended until at least Friday. The 10-day suspension is in the best interest of student-athlete and staff safety and comes in consultation with the MSDH.

The SEC's COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.

Malzahn fired after Mississippi State game

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn was fired on Sunday after the Tigers’ 24-10 win over Mississippi State.

In eight years, Malzahn compiled a 68-35 record including a 39-27 mark in SECplay. He led the program to an SEC Championship and BCS National Championship appearance in his first season and an SEC West title in 2017.

Greene recommended a change in the football team's leadership to Auburn President Jay Gogue after a "thorough analysis" of the program. Gogue accepted Greene's recommendation.

Malzahn will be paid the remainder of his contract. A national search for his replacement will begin immediately.