Lake finishes fourth in powerlifting

The Lake power lifting team finished fourth in Class 2A with 23 points, behind division opponents Union and Scott Central. Bruce was third with 31 points.

In the 308-pound plus weight class, Kalvin Dinkins finished second with a total of 1,515 pounds. Dinkins had a 650-pound squat, a 315-pound bench and a 550-pound dead lift.

Justin Boone tied for first in the 242-pound weight class with 1,350 pounds. Boon had a 535-pound squat, a 275-pound bench and a 540-pound deadlift.

Eighth grader Demetrius Towner was tied for second in the 220-pound weight class with 1,225 pounds. Towner had a 500-pound squat, a 225-pound bench and a 500-pound deadlift.

In the 198-pound weight class, Kelon Rhodes had a total of 1,095 pounds. Rhods had a 425-pound squat, a 185-pound bench and a 485-pound bench press.

In the 132-pound weight class, Cameron Hunt was second with 875 pounds, falling just 35 pounds short. Hunt had a 350-pound squat, a 155-pound bench and a 370-pound dead lift.

Lady Warriors blank Gulf Coast

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors continue to win as the team shut out the Mississippi Gulf Coast Lady Bulldogs, 2-0, on Sunday afternoon. The win moves ECCC to 5-0-1 on the season and puts the Lady Warriors at the top of the MACCC standings.

The scores came from Ameris Taylor (Ocean Springs) and Sasha Clare (Belfast, United Kingdom) while Daelyn Kell (Ocean Springs) and Gabby Falla (Hattiesburg) picked up the assists. Pairing with late-game offensive heroics was a stellar defensive performance that allowed the Lady Warriors to close out the game without surrendering a goal.

Gulf Coast rallies to beat ECCC

The Warriors of East Central Community College fell to 2-3-1 on the season on Sunday afternoon as the Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs got a 3-1 victory.

The Warriors were in control early with a goal from Kai VanCourt (Long Beach). The score came off a corner-kick assists from Kayro Serrano-Arteaga (Forest) and took the Warriors to the half with a 1-0 advantage.

The Bulldogs capitalized on set pieces in the second half as three goals found the back of the net, all off corner kicks.

Warriors split twinbill

The Warriors of East Central Community College split with the Meridian Eagles on Thursday night in an always-challenging MACCC matchup. The Warriors (20-14, 15-9) could not be stopped in game one as the team ripped 18 hits and plated 15 runs in a 15-7 victory. In the nightcap, a slow start put ECCC in the hole. A valiant effort down the stretch plated four runs but it was not enough as the Eagles secured an 8-5 win.

That lead grew to 10-5 in the top of the fifth as RBI singles from Clayton Cook (Mize) and Larry drove in two runs each.

In game 1, Eli Harrison (Little Rock) had an RBI in the top seventh part of a 5-run inning. He led the team in game 2 with two hits and one RBI.

Lawrance gets Player of Week

Just one day before the NJCAA Region XXIII Tournament, East Central Community College's Chris Lawrance (York, Australia) was tabbed as the UTR (Universal Tennis Rating) ITA Player of the Week.

Lawrance helped lead the Warriors to three dual-match victories. Playing at No. 1 singles, the sophomore won all three of his matches. Lawrance and partner Isaac Santitto (Innisfail, Australia) rattled off three straight wins.