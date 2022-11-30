SPORTS CALENDAR 12/1-12/6

Thursday, Dec. 1 Prep Basketball Lake at Leake Central NCA at Prentiss Prep Soccer Choctaw Central at Newton County JUCO Basketball Coahoma at ECCC, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 Prep Basketball Bay Springs at Newton NCHS at West Lauderdale Clarkdale at Sebastopol Raleigh at Union Prep Soccer NCHS at East Central Showcase Saturday, Dec. 3 Prep Basketball Newton at Sumter Central Prep Soccer NCHS at East Central Showcase JUCO Basketball Itawamba at ECCC, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 Prep Basketball Newton at MRA Lake at Newton County West Lauderdale at Union NCA at Wayne Prep Soccer NCHS at Northeast Lauderdale

