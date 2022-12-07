SPORTS CALENDAR 12/8-12/22

Thursday Dec. 8 Prep Basketball Union at Nanih Waiya Prep Soccer NCHS at Louisville Friday, Dec. 9 Prep Basketball Leake Central at Newton Morton at Lake Neshoba Central at Newton County Union at Sebastopol Russell Christian at NCA Saturday, Dec. 10 Prep Basketball Newton at Rodney Hood Classic Sebastopol at Clarkdale JUCO Basketball ECCC at Meridian, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 Prep Basketball Southeast Lauderdale at Newton Lake at Sebastopol NCHS at Leake Central Prep Soccer Kosciusko at Newton County Thursday, Dec. 15 Prep Basketball Union at Mize Tournament Prep Soccer NCHS at West Lauderdale JUCO Basketball ECCC at Coast Alabama South, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 Prep Basketball Newton at Bay Springs Kemper County at Lake NCHS at Southeast Lauderdale Union at Mize Tournament Saturday, Dec. 17 Prep Basketball Union at Mize Tournament Monday, Dec. 19 Prep Basketball Lake at Pisgah Sebastopol at Scott Central Unio at Lamar Tournament Tuesday, Dec. 20 Prep Basketball Nanih Waiya at Newton NCHS at Sebastopol Union at Lamar Tournament Thursday, Dec. 22 Prep Basketball Scott Central at Lake

