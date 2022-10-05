Sports Calendar for Oct. 7

JUCO Soccer ECCC at Co-Lin, 1 and 3 p.m. High School Football NCA at Ben’s Ford, 7 p.m. Enterprise at Union, 7 p.m. NCHS at Mendenhall, 7 p.m. Noxapater at Sebastopol, 7 p.m. Lake at Newton, 7 p.m.

