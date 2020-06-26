FCA corn hole tournament set for Saturday in Chunky

The East Central Mississippi Fellowship of Christian Athletes is hosting a corn hole tournament this Saturday at the Chunky River Recreation Trading Post and Campground.

There will be two divisions, an amateur and pro division. The Tournament was originally scheduled for May 30 but had to be rescheduled.

The entry fee for the amateur division is $40 per two-person team and there is a limit of 64 teams in the double-elimination tournament. All boards and bags will be proved by FCA. There is no age requirement but contestants must be old enough to compete without the help of an adult. The first-place team will receive $200 and the second place team will receive $100.

In the pro bracket, the entry fee is $100 per team with an eight-team minimum. Teams must bring their own bags and he tournament will be double elimination. The winning team will receive $400 in the winner-take-all bracket.

Gates open at 8 a.m. and teams must register by 9:30 p.m. Brackets shuffle at 9:45 a.m. bags fly at 10 a.m.

FCA shirts and hats will be available for purchase. There will be hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage dogs, chips, drinks and assorted snacks for sale.

For more information, contact Scott Engle at 601-683-9586.