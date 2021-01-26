Lady Warriors suffer tough road loss to PRCC

It was a tight battle in Poplarville on Monday night as the Lady Warriors went toe-to-toe with the Lady Wildcats of Pearl River in the 2021 season opener. Pearl River escaped Marvin R. White Coliseum with a 63-54 victory after rallying in the second half to get the win.

Both squads had slow starts as defense was prevalent from the opening tip. The Lady Warriors got their feet under them late in the first quarter and sparked a 12-0 run that went into the second period of play. PRCC battled back and went on a scoring spree of their own, but the Lady Warriors continued to fight back and took a narrow, three-point lead into the half, 28-25.

The third quarter saw much more offensive production from both teams as the baskets started falling. The Lady Wildcats outpaced East Central 20-18 in the third frame but still trailed by one, 46-46, going into the final 10 minutes.

A fourth-quarter rally from Pearl River was the difference-maker on the night as PRCC added 18 points to East Central's eight. The late swing gave the Lady Wildcats the lead and secured the win.

Mer'Cades Miller was the only Lady Warrior to score in double-digits as she came off the bench and poured in 11 points. In all 11 different Lady Warriors scored in the contest. Sylvia Jones led the team in rebounds with six.

East Central's home opener versus Southwest, originally set for Thursday, January 28, has been postponed as the Lady Bears are in COVID-19 protocol. The Lady Warriors will be back on the court next Monday, Feb. 1 as the Jones College Lady Bobcats travel to Decatur at 6 p.m.

Warriors fall to No. 5 PRCC

Pearl River took the season opener for East Central Community College on Monday night as the No. 5 Wildcats left Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium with a 108-63 victory over the Warriors.

PRCC leaped out in front to an 8-0 lead early in the contest before the Warriors rallied to bring the game within four, 15-11, midway through the first half. Unfortunately, the Wildcats fired off a 29-0 run over a six-minute span to solidify the win and to take a 53-18 lead into the locker room. East Central showed a lot of fight at the end of the contest as the team hit back with several big three-pointers, but it was not enough as the Wildcats got the win.

Demajion Topps and Devin Carter led the Warriors in the scoring column as double-digit scorers with 11 and 10 points, respectively. William Thompson led the team off the bench in rebounds as he grabbed eight boards.

The Warriors are back in action on Thursday as the team travels to Summit to face the Southwest Mississippi Community College Bears.

Game time is set for 6 p.m. and fans can watch the action live at southwestbearsathletics.com/watch.