ECCC Soccer Players Earn postseason Honors

Five East Central Community College soccer players have been honored by the National Junior College Athletic Association or the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges for their play during the recently completed 2019 season.

Leah Anderson and Macey Spencer were named to the NJCAA Women’s All-Region 23 Soccer Team. Anderson and Susie Stevison were named to the MACJC Women’s All-Conference Soccer Team.

Sophomore defender/midfielder Joel Hill, who prepped at Newton County High School, and Terrell Johnson were named to the MACJC Men’s All-Conference Soccer Team.

Hill started all 18 matches for the Warriors and had a team-leading five assists. Johnson also started all 18 matches this year and led the team with five goals scored.

Both Hill and Johnson played in the 2019 MACJC Sophomore Men’s All-Star Soccer Match on Nov. 16.