ECCC Tennis Teams Sweep Second Straight Conference Matches

By ECCC SPORTS INFORMATION,
  109 reads
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 2:43pm

The East Central Community College men’s and women’s tennis teams picked up their second MACJC conference sweep in as many days with a pair of wins at Copiah-Lincoln in Wesson on Friday, March 6.

Women’s Doubles Results:

EC’s Natalia Beltran (Bogota, Colombia) and Alejandra Vargas (Bogota, Colombia) defeated CL’s Britany Barnett and Susana Patino, 9-8 (8-6); CL’s Madison Shows and Mckenzie Shows defeated EC’s Josie Hurst (Newton County) and Ali Grace Walker (Newton County), 8-5; and EC’s Kayla Baucum (Newton County) and Marla Graham (Newton County Academy) defeated CL’s Gracie Phillips and Maddalynn Boyte, 8-1.

Women’s Singles Results:

EC’s Beltran defeated CL’s Barnett, 6-0, 6-0; CL’s Patino defeated EC’s Vargas, 6-0, 6-1; EC’s Walker defeated CL’s Madison Shows, 6-2, 6-0; EC’s Hurst defeated CL’s Mckenzie Shows, 6-3, 7-5; EC’s Baucum defeated CL’s Boyte, 6-1, 6-0; and EC’s Graham defeated CL’s Phillips, 6-0, 6-1.

