At least 10 players in the Newton County area have signed scholarships with several more to have school signing ceremonies next week.

At Newton County, Carlois Walker, Carlonte Walker, Damon Mapp, Riley Cain and Christian McGee all signed with East Central Community College. Mapp is signing as a preferred walk-on. Miguel Evans also signed with Jones College.

At Union, Jamarcus Jones signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Peyton Posey and Jacob Moore both signed with ECCC.

At Sebastopol, Jaden Mann signed with ECCC as a quarterback.

At Newton, several players signed their letters of intent today, but their school's signing ceremony will be held next Wednesday. Those players include: Kobe Thompson and Tyshun Evans who signed with ECCC, Lawrence Morris who committed to Vermillion Community College and Damarius Logan who signed with Southwestern Assemblies of God.

At East Central Community College, Robens Beauplan signed with Alcorn State in December, and Jacqui Graham signed with Middle Tennessee today.

This athletic big man brings size to the offensive front and is versatile and quick enough to be utilized at tackle or tight end...our newest Warrior, Tyshun Evans! #GoldStandard | #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/DwloaXfDtS — ECCC Athletics (@ECCCAthletics) February 3, 2021

You don’t want the ball in your hand when this man is on the field, because he will hunt you down...the newest Warrior, Peyton Posey!#GoldStandard | #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/KGGl3F8NE7 — ECCC Athletics (@ECCCAthletics) February 3, 2021

Tough😤 That’s all you need to know about this strong, athletic offensive lineman...our newest Warrior, Jacob Moore!#GoldStandard | #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/T0zk2gHywu — ECCC Athletics (@ECCCAthletics) February 3, 2021

A very physical, smart, fast-twitch inside linebacker that has some blistering speed💨...the newest Warrior, Kobe Thompson!#GoldStandard | #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/2kBibpopAY — ECCC Athletics (@ECCCAthletics) February 3, 2021

An athletic quarterback with a big arm, this guy will do whatever it takes to win...our newest Warrior, Jaden Mann!#GoldStandard | #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/Nb45XWtlSx — ECCC Athletics (@ECCCAthletics) February 3, 2021

continued

ATHLETIC BIG MAN! Quick to the block and long arms add a lot of balance and athleticism to the ECCC offensive line...meet the newest Warrior, Christian McGee!#GoldStandard | #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/ktL4iMUnXe — ECCC Athletics (@ECCCAthletics) February 3, 2021

A tight end that brings the 💪! Effective in the run game and can run solid routes...our newest Warrior RK Cain! #GoldStandard | #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/GGYJCOzCf4 — ECCC Athletics (@ECCCAthletics) February 3, 2021

One word: EXPLOSIVE A shifty player that is effective in multiple roles...meet our newest Warrior, Carlonte Walker! #GoldStandard | #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/RU55kPcY1s — ECCC Athletics (@ECCCAthletics) February 3, 2021