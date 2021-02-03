At least 10 players in the Newton County area have signed scholarships with several more to have school signing ceremonies next week.
At Newton County, Carlois Walker, Carlonte Walker, Damon Mapp, Riley Cain and Christian McGee all signed with East Central Community College. Mapp is signing as a preferred walk-on. Miguel Evans also signed with Jones College.
At Union, Jamarcus Jones signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Peyton Posey and Jacob Moore both signed with ECCC.
At Sebastopol, Jaden Mann signed with ECCC as a quarterback.
At Newton, several players signed their letters of intent today, but their school's signing ceremony will be held next Wednesday. Those players include: Kobe Thompson and Tyshun Evans who signed with ECCC, Lawrence Morris who committed to Vermillion Community College and Damarius Logan who signed with Southwestern Assemblies of God.
At East Central Community College, Robens Beauplan signed with Alcorn State in December, and Jacqui Graham signed with Middle Tennessee today.
