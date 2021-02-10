Last week was National Signing Day, and several schools held signing ceremonies for their football athletes who will be continuing their playing careers in college. Above, Jamarcus Jones signs a scholarship to play football at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He is surrounded by his family during his signing ceremony. Brent Maze/The Appeal

Last week was National Signing Day, and several schools held signing ceremonies for their football athletes who will be continuing their playing careers in college. Carlois Walker of Newton County sits beside his brother, Carlonte Walker, as they both signed scholarships to play football at East Central Community College. Brent Maze/The Appeal