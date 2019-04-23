Bobby Addy Tournament set for April 27-28

Decatur Country Club will host the 7th Annual Bobby Addy Memorial Hog Tournament Two Man Scramble April 27-28.

Cost is $80 per person or $160 per team, which includes food during Saturday round, a meal Saturday night for golfer and one guest with Calcutta following, and Mulligan.

Make checks payable to Decatur Country Club. Send entry form to: Ken Stringer 1113 Country Club Road Decatur, MS 39327.

For more information, call 601-507-4689, 601-214-9111, or 769-257-1176. Field is limited to first 60 paid Teams. Entry fee must be received no later than April 19. No refunds and no exceptions after April 22.