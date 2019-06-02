ECCC Football Welcomes 20 Players During National Signing Day

East Central Community College head football coach Ken Karcher announced the addition of 20 new members to the Warrior football team on National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 6.



The newcomers are all high school seniors.



“We are excited to welcome these 20 young men to our football family,” said Karcher. “Our staff did an excellent job in finding young men who are good football players and a good fit our mission. We are looking forward to working with each one of them. We will continue to look to meet other needs as we work through the spring.”



Players signing with ECCC Feb. 6 include:



· Tra’Jen Anderson, a 5-9, 175-pound defensive back from North Forrest High School in Hattiesburg.

· Jacob Brooks, a 6-2, 240-pound linebacker from Forest High School.

· Wesley Calcote, a 5-10, 215-pound linebacker from Brookhaven High School.

· John Cartwright, a 6-2, 240-pound defensive lineman from Madison-Ridgeland Academy in Madison.

· Holman Edwards, a 6-2, 205-pound quarterback from French Camp Academy.

· Michael Goss, a 6-0, 250-pound offensive lineman from Starkville High School.

· Iland Habersham, a 6-4, 280-pound offensive lineman from West Jones High School in Laurel.

· John Hilbert, a 6-1, 185-pound wide receiver from Brookhaven High School.

· Toran Hinton, a 6-0, 285-pound defensive lineman from Richton High School.

· R.J. Holifield, a 5-11, 205-pound linebacker from Stringer High School.

· Jamarius Hosey, a 5-9, 230-pound running back from Bay Springs High School.

· Jalen Jones, a 5-11, 180-pound wide receiver from Union Parish High School in Farmerville, La.

· Trenton Ladner, a 6-0, 220-pound linebacker from Hancock High School in Kiln.

· Kimond McDonald, a 5-10, 190-pound defensive back from Scott Central High School in Forest.

· Za’Darius Mitchell, a 6-0, 185-pound defensive back from Richton High School.

· Joshua Ratcliff, a 6-0, 260-pound defensive lineman from Assumption High School in Napoleonville, La.

· Anthony Thomas, a 5-9, 185-pound defensive back from Stringer High School.

· Jaeden Webb, a 5-10, 185-pound defensive back from Northwest Rankin High School in Flowood.

· Matthew Williams, a 6-2, 185-pound wide receiver from Holmes County Central High School in Lexington.

· Deont’e Yarbrough, a 6-3, 235-pound quarterback from Louisville High School.



The East Central Community College Warriors open the 2019 season on Thursday, Aug. 29, when they host Northwest Mississippi Community College at 6:30 p.m. in Bailey Stadium on the ECCC campus in Decatur.