ECCC football welcomes 21 players during National Signing Day

East Central Community College head football coach Ken Karcher announced the addition of 21 new members to the Warrior football team on National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 7.

The newcomers are all high school seniors.

"We are excited to welcome these 21 young men to our football family," said Karcher. "Our staff did an excellent job in finding young men who are good football players and fit our mission. We are looking forward to working with each one of them. We will continue to look to meet other needs as we work through the spring."

Players signing with ECCC Feb. 7 include:

Justin Davis, a 6-2, 280-pound offensive lineman from Noxubee County High School in Macon.

Alvin Dempsey, a 6-1, 285-pound defensive lineman from Port St. Joe High School in Florida.

Jamarvis Echols, a 6-2, 210-pound wide receiver/tight end from North Panola High School in Sardis.

Jarvis Echols, a 6-2, 205-pound wide receiver/tight end from North Panola High School in Sardis.

Dominic Eiland, a 6-1, 330-pound offensive lineman from Philadelphia High School.

Dontrell Green, a 6-2, 185-pound wide receiver from Yazoo County High School in Yazoo City.

Fred Green, a 6-0, 170-pound defensive back from D'Iberville High School.

Jamar Jackson, a 6-0, 165-pound defensive back from George County High School in Lucedale.

Elijah Keyes, a 5-8, 205-pound linebacker from Mize High School.

Martavous McCray, a 6-1, 280-pound defensive lineman from Thomas County Central High School in Thomasville, Ga.

Cole Morgan, a 6-2, 245-pound defensive lineman from East Webster High School in Maben.

David Nix, a 6-2, 245-pound defensive lineman from Southeast Lauderdale High School in Meridian.

Isaac Patterson, a 6-1, 180-pound defensive back from East Webster High School in Maben.

Fabian Pickering, a 6-2, 285-pound offensive lineman from West Jones High School in Laurel.

Jamari "Bo" Reeves, a 6-3, 270-pound defensive lineman from Greene County High School in Eutaw, Ala.

Tyler Reynolds, a 6-3, 320-pound offensive lineman from Manchester Academy in Yazoo City.

Payton Rogers, a 6-0, 220-pound linebacker from Forest High School.

Cortney Smith, a 5-10, 205-pound running back from Philadelphia High School.

Miles Smith, a 6-0, 245-pound defensive lineman from Noxubee County High School in Macon.

Ronnie Thomas, a 6-0, 260-pound defensive lineman from Clinton High School.

Tyrese Winford, a 6-1, 185-pound quarterback from Callaway High School in Jackson.

The East Central Community College Warriors open the 2018 season on Thursday, Aug. 30, when they travel to Senatobia to take on Northwest Mississippi Community College. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The first home football game of 2018 is Thursday, Sept. 13, when Southwest Mississippi Community College visits Bailey Stadium in Decatur for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.