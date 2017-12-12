ECCC men's basketball knocks SW from ranks of undefeated

The Southwest Mississippi Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams came to Decatur Monday, Dec. 4, and both left with their first losses of the season as the East Central Community College Warriors and Lady Warriors combined for the sweep.

In the opening game, the ECCC Lady Warriors knocked off the Southwest Lady Bears 70-61 behind 21 points and eight rebounds from freshman Diamond Wraggs of Louisville. The win kept East Central undefeated on the season at 7-0, while Southwest fell to 6-1.

Freshman Tamirra Haskin of Laurel added 14 points for the Lady Warriors, while sophomore Autumn Taylor of Newton dished out eight assists to go with four steals and seven rebounds.

In the men’s action, the Warriors blew open a close game in the second half en route to a 93-67 win. ECCC had a 9-0 run to open the second half after leading by only five at intermission, and later went on a 17-5 run to put the game away.

ECCC got big games from freshman Roti Ware out of Morton and sophomore Jaquan Dotson from Neshoba Central. Ware poured in 29 points, while Dotson had 23 points and 13 rebounds.

East Central improved to 5-3, while the Southwest Bears fell to 8-1.

Send us your sports news. Email your info and photos to sports@newtoncountyappeal.com. Please identify everyone in all submitted photos. For more information, call 601-774-9433.