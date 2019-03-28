ECCC takes down Meridian in tennis

The No. 25 ranked East Central Community College women’s tennis team picked up a big 5-4 win over the No. 19 ranked Meridian Community College Lady Eagles Wednesday, March 27, at the ECCC Tennis Complex on the campus in Decatur.



It was East Central’s first win over perennial MACJC power Meridian since Jay Pacelli took over as head coach in July 2015.



“It was a great team victory against a top team in the state,” Pacelli said. “Bethany Wellerman and Josie Hurst in particular wore down the opposition. I’m very proud of the women for pulling out this victory.”



The East Central women improved to 9-6 overall on the season.



In the men’s action, the Warriors dropped a tough 6-3 decision to the No. 19 Meridian Eagles. The East Central men are now 7-8 on the season.



Women’s Doubles Results:

EC’s Josie Hurst (Newton County) and Ali Grace Walker (Newton County) defeated MCC’s Zoe Freke and Autumn Welborn, 8-3; MCC’s Kennedy Rodriguez and Rachel VanHorn defeated EC’s Gabriela Gomez (Bogota, Colombia) and Kayla Baucum (Newton County), 8-1; and EC’s Bethany Wellerman (Newton County Academy) and Alexis Tindall (Newton County Academy) defeated MCC’s Amber Wascomb and Sophia Calderon, 8-5



Women’s Singles Results:

Rodriguez defeated EC’s Gomez, 6-1, 6-2; Freke defeated EC’s Walker, 6-0, 6-3; EC’s Hurst defeated Welborn, 6-3, 6-1; VanHorn defeated EC’s Tindall, 6-0, 6-2; EC’s Wellerman defeated Wascomb, 6-4, 6-1; and EC’s Baucum defeated Calderon 7-5, 6-1.



Men’s Doubles Results:

EC’s Chris Lawrance (York, Western Australia) and Isaac Santitto (Innisfail, Queensland, Australia) defeated MCC’s Christopher Stevens and Max Mauney, 8-0; MCC’s Chase Rigdon and Ethan Clopton defeated EC’s Peyton Chaney (Newton County) and Dylan Barnett (Newton County), 8-1; and MCC’s Guillermo Martin Tuñon and Michail Phillips defeated EC’s Will Ladner (Stone County) and Jake Wofford (East Webster), 8-2.



Men’s Singles Results:

EC’s Lawrance defeated MCC’s Jacob Wiggins, 6-1, 6-0; EC’s Santitto defeated Rigdon, 6-1, 4-6 (10-6); Mauney defeated EC’s Barnett, 6-4, 6-3; Clopton defeated EC’s Isaac Keen (Winston Academy), 6-2, 6-0; Tuñon defeated EC’s Wofford, 6-1, 6-1; and Phillips defeated EC’s Chaney, 6-2, 6-3.



East Central will return home to face Holmes at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 29, before hitting the road again to face Hinds in Raymond at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2. The Warriors and Lady Warriors will then host Marion Military (Ala.) in matches beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 5, in Decatur.