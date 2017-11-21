ECCC tournament begins Monday

The annual East Central Community College Tournament will kick off next week with a full slate of games on Monday and Tuesday at the Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium in Decatur.

The girls will kick off the tournament on Monday with four games starting at 4 p.m. Newton County and Morton will start the action at 4 p.m., followed by Laurel and Northeast Lauderdale at 5:30, Southeast Lauderdale and Newton at 7 p.m. and Choctaw Central and Scott Central at 8:30 p.m. Winners will play semifinal contests on Friday while losers will go to Wednesday games at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the consolation bracket.

On the boys side, there will be three games on Tuesday as Newton and Choctaw Central boys play at 4:30 p.m. Newton and Morton will play at 6 p.m. while Northeast and Southeast Lauderdale will play at 7:30 p.m. Winners will advance to Friday semifinals while losers will play consolation games on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The girls final is Saturday at 6 p.m. while the boys final is set for 7:30 p.m.

Newton girls 62, Jim Hill 56

The Lady Tigers improved to 3-0 on the season as they beat Class 5A Jim Hill on Thursday in the JPS Thanksgiving Shootout.

Myja McNichols led the Lady Tigers with 27 points while JaLeah Hickman had 14 points. Nia McCalphia had 10 points while McKinley Ware added seven points.

