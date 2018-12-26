Lady Cougars improving, but fall to Philly

Lady Cougars improving, but fall to PhillyBy ROBBIE ROBERTSON,
Wed, 12/26/2018 - 9:53am
On Dec. 7, the Philadelphia Lady Tornadoes beat Newton County by 27 points.
Just 11 days later, the Lady Cougars cut that deficit to eight points.
On Dec. 7, the Philadelphia Lady Tornadoes beat Newton County by 27 points.
Just 11 days later, the Lady Cougars cut that deficit to eight points.
The Lake basketball teams entered the Christmas break on a sour note after getting swept by... READ MORE
Jean Bankston Hamil, beloved wife of Ray Hamil and cherished mother of Larry, Danny, Timmy... READ MORE
Newton County’s 911 has submitted a proposal to the Union Board of Aldermen to take on... READ MORE
Mr. and Mrs. Steven Arthur Corbitt of Ridgeland announce the engagement of their daughter,... READ MORE