Lady Cougars split opening slate of games

The Newton County Lady Cougars split a pair of games to open the fast-pitch softball season this past weekend at Northwest Rankin.

The Lady Cougars opened the season with a hard-fought 5-3 win over Northwest Rankin in an eight-inning contest before falling to Brandon 11-0 in a run-rule loss.

The Lady Cougars will host Union on Tuesday and Northwest Rankin on Friday. Newton County will play two contests on Saturday at Union as they take on Taylorsville and Ethel.

Newton County 5, Northwest Rankin 3

Newton County scored two runs in the eighth inning as they took a two-run win over Northwest Rankin in the season opener.

After going up 2-1 in the first, Newton County scored one in the second to go up 3-1. Northwest Rankin scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to extra innings. But the Lady Cougars scored two in the eighth and held in the bottom of the frame to take the win.

Newton County had eight hits in the contest as Shelby Anderson went 2-for-2 and Jada McDougle went 2-for-5. McDougle, Lizzy Hollingsworth, Lorren Ivey, Landree Amis and Karlye Tolbird each scored one run apiece while Jessi Thaggard, Tolbird, Ivey and Anderson each had RBIs.

Amis, Hollingsworth, Ivey, Brittany Thomas and Alex Weir each had stolen bases.

Anderson picked up the win on the mound, pitching all eight innings. Anderson gave up three runs on five hits and struck out four while walking two.

Brandon 11, Newton County 0

The Lady Cougars suffered their first loss of the season in a run-rule loss to Brandon on Saturday at the Northwest Rankin Classic.

After a scoreless first inning, Brandon scored nine in the second and two in the fourth as they finished the day with nine hits.

Newton County had just two hits as Jada McDougle and Katelyn Gipson each had singles.

Brittany Thomas pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up eight runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two. Mackenzie Rigdon pitched the final 2 2/3 innings and gave up three runs on five hits.