Lady Yellowjackets pick up first win

The Union fast-pitch softball team spit a pair of games on Saturday to open up the season.

Union started the season off on Saturday with a 5-0 win over Puckett and then lost to Mize 2-1 in a pair of games played at Taylorsville.

Union, now 1-1, will return to play on Tuesday as they are scheduled to travel to Newton County. After traveling to Northeast Lauderdale on Thursday, Union will host the Lady Trojans on Saturday at 11 a.m. They will play 2A power Taylorsville on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Union 5, Puckett 0

The Lady Jackets started the season out with a shutout win Saturday.

Union scored two in the second inning and three in the fourth inning.

Anna Grace Blount led the way, going 2-for-2. Anna Rigdon had a double while C.C. Carter drove in three runs. Parker Breland also scored two runs.

Rigdon pitched 4 1/3 innings in a time-limit contest and gave up four hits and one walk while striking out two to pick up the win.

Mize 2, Union 1

The Lady Jackets outhit Mize 7-5 but dropped a one-run game in a time-limit contest on Saturday at Taylorsville.

Lilly Burton and Mackenzie Dolan were each 2-for-3 in the contest as Dolan had a double and drove in a Abbie Jenkins.

Britli Cleveland was tagged with the loss on the mound for Union as she pitched four innings and gave up two runs on five hits while striking out six with no walks.