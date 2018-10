Newton County Academy’s softball season came to an end but not before the Lady Generals beat defending AA state champion Marshall Academy on Saturday.

After beating Marshall 4-3 on Saturday, NCA fell 9-1 to Brookhaven and then 3-2 to Amite to end their season with a 17-13 record.

