NCA struggles in difficult week of action

The Newton County Academy Generals lost three out of four contests last week and fell to 2-4 on the season.

The Generals lost twice to Wayne Academy, falling 4-3 and 14-3. Then on Saturday, the Generals lost 5-0 to Tri-County before beating River Oaks, La., 11-0.

The Generals are scheduled to host Leake Academy on Monday and play the Rebels again on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Lamar. On Friday, the Generals will take on Lamar at 6 p.m.

Wayne 4, NCA 3

The Generals were unable to hold the lead as Wayne scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take a one-run win over NCA on Tuesday.

NCA scored one in the first when Logan Little walked, stole second and reached third on an error. Little came home when Lee Hollingsworth singled to left field.

The Generals scored two more in the third inning as Zach Joyner and Kemp Alderman walked to lead off the inning. Alec Thompson and Hollingsworth followed with RBI singles to give the Generals a 3-1 lead going into the seventh.

In the final frame, Wayne led off with a walk and an error and both of those runs came home on a double to the left-field wall to tie the game at 3-3. The Jaguars took the lead on an infield single to take a 4-3 lead into the bottom of the seventh.

NCA had only three hits in the contest as Hollingsworth was 2-for-3 with two RBIs while Thompson had the other hit.

Kemp Alderman got the start and pitching 3 2/3 innings, giving up one run on four hits while striking out five. Braxton Rose pitched the final 3 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on three hits while striking out three.

Wayne 14, NCA 3

Wayne built a 6-0 lead and cruised to a five-inning, run-rule victory on Thursday.

Wayne scored three in the first and second innings. After NCA scored three in the top of the fourth, Wayne answered with five in the fourth and three in the fifth.

The Generals had just four hits in the contest, led by a two-run home run by Alec Thompson. Zach Joyner had a double and scored a run while Kemp Alderman had an RBI single. Logan Little had a single and also scored a run.

The Generals gave up 14 hits as five pitchers took the mound. Alec Thompson got the start, giving up three runs on three hits and three walks in 1/3 innings pitched. Joyner pitched the next 2 2/innings, giving up eight runs on six hits with three strikeouts. Braxton Rose pitched one scoreless inning while Little followed by giving up three runs.

Tri-County Academy 5, NCA 0

The Generals lost for the second time this season to Tri-County, this time with a shutout loss.

Tri-County scored three in the second and single runs in the third and fifth.

NCA had six hits as Logan Little and Zach Joyner were each 2-for-4. Lee Hollingsworth and Lincoln Jordan each had singles.

Braxton Rose got the start and pitched four innings, giving up four runs on seven hits while striking out five. Alec Thompson pitched the last inning, giving up one run on one hit while striking out two.

NCA 11, River Oaks 0

The Generals got a big game out of Kemp Alderman as they took a five-inning, run-rule victory over River Oaks.

NCA scored two in the first and four in the second to go up 6-0. The Generals added two in the fourth and three in the fifth.

NCA had 11 hits in the contest as Alderman was 3-for-4 with two home runs, including a grand slam and eight RBIs. Logan Little was 2-for-3 with three runs scored while Jacob Hitt and Lee Hollingsworth were each 2-for-3. Alec Thompson also drove in two runs.

Alderman was also dominant on the mound, pitching five innings of shutout baseball, giving up one hit while striking out nine and walking three.