Newton County adds three more wins in week

The Newton County Lady Cougars won three out of four contests last week.

Newton County started the week out with a 17-0 blowout of Union on Tuesday and followed that up with a 13-3 run-rule victory over Northwest Rankin on Friday. On Saturday at Union, Newton County lost 9-6 to Taylorsville and beat Ethel 11-1.

Newton County, now 4-2, will return to action on Monday when they travel to Union. On Tuesday, the Lady Coguars will travel to Quitman for a Division 5-4A contest and then host the Lady Panthers on Thursday. On Saturday, Newton County will travel to Gulfport

County 17, Union 0

The Lady Cougars scored 16 runs in the first inning as they took a run-rule victory over Union on Tuesday.

The Lady Cougars had 20 hits in the contest as Brittany Thomas led the way, going 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and four RBIs. Lizzy Hollingsworth was also 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Senior Jessi Thaggard was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Jada McDougle was 2-for-3 with two runs scored the three RBIs while Katelyn Gipson was also 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Landree Amis and Lauren Ivey were each 2-for-3 while Shelby Anderson was also 2-for-2. Anderson, Hollingsworth and McDougle all had doubles in the game.

Shelby Anderson pitched two innings and picked up the win as she didn’t allow a hit and struck out one. Brittany Thomas pitched the other three innings, giving up one hit and striking out four.

County 13, NW Rankin 3

Newton County scored eight runs in the third inning and cruised to a run-rule victory over Northwest Rankin on Friday.

Northwest Rankin scored two runs in the top of the first before Newton County followed with four runs in the bottom of the first. The Lady Cougars then broke through for eight runs in the bottom of the third to go up 12-2. Each team added a single run in the fifth to end the contest.

Brittany Thomas was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs while Jada McDougle was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Katelyn Gipson was 2-for-3 while Shelby Anderson scored three runs. Landree Amis and Lorren Ivey each scored two runs apiece.

Shelby Anderson got the win on the mound, going all five innings as she scattered six hits and gave up three unearned runs, striking out two and walking one.

Taylorsville 9, County 6

The Lady Tartars scored seven runs in the second inning and held on to take a three-run win over the Lady Cougars on Saturday at Union.

After both teams scored one run in the first inning, Taylorsville scored seven in the bottom of the second to take an 8-1 lead. Newton County scored one in the fifth and four in the sixth for the final margin.

Newton County had eight hits in the contest as Shelby Anderson and Lorren Ivey each had two hits and scored a run. Jada McDougle and Katelyn Gipson each had a hit and scored a run while Brittany Thomas and Lizzy Hollingsworth each had singles. Jessi Thaggard and Alex Weir each scored runs.

Thomas took the loss on the mound as she pitched five innings, giving up nine runs on eight hits, four walks and three hit batters while striking out three.

County 11, Ethel 1

Newton County broke open a close game with four runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

County opened with one run in the first and two in the second and led 3-1 after three innings.

Newton County had 10 hits in the game as Jada McDougle was 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Katelyn Gipson was 2-for-2 with a triple and two runs scored. Shelby Anderson and Jessi Thaggard each had three RBIs while Lizzy Hollingsworth each had two RBIs. Lorren Ivey also scored two runs.

Mackenzie Rigdon got the win on the mound as she pitched five innings, giving up one unearned run on four hits while striking out one.