Newton Country Club will have a two-person scramble Sunday, September 1, and Monday, September 2.

Entry Fee is $30 per person and includes mulligans.

Tee times are 1:30 p.m. Sunday and 1 p.m. Monday. Morning tee times to be used if needed.

To Enter, Contact Joel Nelson @ 601-635-5878 or 601-683-3101 or 601-527-8794.