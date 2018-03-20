Nine Union lifters to compete at state

The Union powerlifting team recently finished second in the Class 2A North state powerlifting meet, qualifying nine lifters for the Class 2A state meet.

East Union Countytook a one-point victory in the meet with 51 points while Union finished with 50 points. Lake finished with 16 points and Newton finished with five points.

Union had five lifters win their weight class in the event. Tristin Ray finished first in the 132-pound weight class with a total of 835 pounds. Ray had a 315-pound squat, 165-pound bench press and 355-pound squat.

The Rogers brothers also had a strong showing as both Cody and Kalem finished first in their division. In the 148-pound class, Cody Rogers finished first with a 1,150-pound total. He had a 410-pound squat, 205-pound bench press and 535-pound dead lift. Lake’s D’Alex Jennings finished second in the 148-pound group with a 995-pound total. He had a 335-pound squat, 190-pound bench and 450-pound dead lift.

In the 181-pound weight class, Kalem Rogers finished first with a 1,385-pound total. Rogers had a 545-pound squat, 275-pound bench and 565-pound dead lift.

In the 242-pound weight class, Union’s Austin Rivers finished first with a 1,435-pound total while teammate Micheal Rush finished second with a 1,265-pound total. Rivers had a 610-pound squat, 325-pound bench and 500-pound dead lift. Rush had a 530-pound squat, 230-pound bench and a 505-pound deadlift.

Union’s other first place came from Jacob Moore who finished first in the 1,340-pound weight class. He had a 585-pound squat, 255-pound bench and a 500-pound dead lift. Lake’s Zeke Chapman finished third in the 275-pound weight class with a 1,270-pound total. Chapman had a 450-pound squat, 260-pound bench and a 560-pound dead lift.

Also qualifying for Union was Dustin Weborn who finished second in the 220-pound class with a total of 1,280 pounds while Lake’s James Walker finished third with a 1,235-pound total. Union’s Gavin Heath finished third in the 123-pound class with an 855-pound total while Ethan Kinard was third in the 198-pound weight class with a 1,200-pound total.

Newton’s Sirvares Snow finished second in the 165-pound weight class with a total of 1,035 pounds. Snow had a 370-pound squat, 250-pound bench and 415-pound dead lift.

The Class 2A state powerlifting meet is set for April 14 at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.