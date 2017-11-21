Sports briefs 11/22/17

ECCC women edge Coahoma on the road

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors outscored the home-standing Coahoma Community College Lady Tigers by nine points in the third quarter to overcome a halftime deficit and pull out a 70-67 win Nov. 13 in Clarksdale.

Coahoma jumped out to a 34-28 halftime lead, the first time the Lady Warriors have trailed this season at the intermission. Then East Central outscored the Lady Tigers 23-14 over the next 10 minutes to gain the lead and the win.

Whitney Waters scored 14 of her team-high 16 points in the second half. She also pulled down 15 rebounds, including nine on the offensive end. Freshman Tan Lloyd of Newton added 14 points, and Diamond Wraggs had 12 and seven rebounds. Sophomore Autumn Taylor from Newton dished out nine assists for East Central.

Warriors can’t hold late lead

The East Central men lost for the second time this season to Coahoma, this time 81-71 after losing a five-point halftime lead.

The Warriors controlled the boards in the first half and led by as many as 11 before taking a 40-35 lead into the locker room.

In the second half, the Tigers only turned the ball over twice and hit eight shots from long range to outscore the Warriors by 15 in the final 20 minutes.

Jaquan Dotson led East Central, just missing out on his third straight double-double. Dotson had 22 points and eight rebounds. Cameron Diggs had 17 points and five rebounds, and Antonio Clark added 10 points and seven rebounds. Tre Pinkston had a game-high six assists.

ECCC men throttle Coastal Alabama

The East Central Community College Warriors traveled to Bay Minette, Ala., Nov. 16, and came home with a big 87-71 basketball win over the Coastal Alabama-South Sun Chiefs.

Roti Ware had a career-high 20 points to lead East Central, going 7 of 11 from the floor and 2 of 4 from beyond the 3-point line. Thurston McCarty also scored 19 points, pulled down nine rebounds and dished out four assists.

Cameron Diggs had 14 points, Jaquan Dotson had 11 points, and Dalton Hanna added 10 points and six rebounds.

East Central shot 50 percent from the and 86 percent from the charity stripe.

After a 12-day break, the teams will host Southwest Mississippi Community College in the first Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges South Division action of the season. Those games will be Monday, Dec. 4, at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in Brackeen-Wood Gym in Decatur.

Send us your sports news. Email your info and photos to sports@newtonountyappeal.com. Please identify everyone in all submitted photos. For more information, call 601-774-9433.