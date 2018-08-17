Tigers have hard time at MSU jamboree

Tigers have hard time at MSU jamboreeBy ROBBIE ROBERTSON,
Fri, 08/17/2018 - 1:48pm
The Newton Tigers had their hands full on Saturday at Mississippi State, as they got beat 27-0 to Hollandale Simmons and 20-6 to Leake Central.
