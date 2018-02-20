Union finishes third in district

The Union Lady Yellowjackets reached the 15-win plateau last week as they split a pair of games in the Division 4-2A Tournament.

In the tournament semifinals, the Lady Yellowjackets dropped a 49-31 decision to Philadelphia on Thursday night. The Lady Yellowjackets bounced back and took a 55-39 win over Scott Central in the consolation game on Friday night.

“The first week I was here, we made a list of goals. the first one was to win 15 games and second one was to host a playoff game,” Union coach Matt Wilbanks said. “We made one of those. We covered all of those goals except for one. I couldn’t be prouder of them for the way they have played this year.”

The Lady Yellowjackets are now 15-11 on the season and will hit the road in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs, matching up with Division 1-2A. The Lady Jackets will travel to 2A power New Site on Monday at 7 p.m. to begin the Class 2A playoffs.

Union 55, Scott Central 39

The Lady Yellowjackets finished as the No. 3 seed in the tournament after beating Scott Central by 16 points in the consolation game on Friday night.

Union jumped out to an early lead, racing to a 15-5 start in the first while each team scored 13 points in the second period to make the score 28-18 at the half. Union then put the game out of reach in the third as they outscored Scott Central 21-7 to take a 49-25 lead.

Mackenzie Dolan led Union with 17 points while Ansley Rigby had 11 points. Parker Breland had 10 points while Shania Moore added eight points.

Philadelphia 49, Union 31

The Lady Jackets struggled from the field as they dropped an 18-point decision to the Lady Tornadoes on Thursday night.

Philly led 6-0 at the end of the first period and 15-12 at the half. But the Lady Tornadoes started to pull away in the second half, outscoring Union 16-10 in the third and 18-9 in the fourth.

“I thought we were a little scared of the moment on Thursday night,” Wilbanks said. “As far as basketball is concerned, they have never really played in a meaningful game like that. We just came out a little flat. I thought we picked our effort back up and played like we were supposed to against Scott Central. We have had a really good year. We have been trying to change the culture here.”

Parker Breland had 12 points while Eryanna Mason and Shania Moore added six points apiece.