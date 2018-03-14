Union goes 1-1 in extra innings

The Union Yellowjackets got in plenty of baseball this week, including a pair of extra-inning games with Stringer in a non-division series.

Union won game 1 of the series on Tuesday 8-7 in eight innings and the Red Devils returned the favor on Friday with an 8-7 win in nine innings.

Then on Saturday, Union faced a pair of old Division 5-2A foes, losing 17-13 to Enterprise and beating Clarkdale 10-8.

"We had a fairly good week," Union coach Dustin Hamrick said. "The Stringer series was some really good baseball. They're a good team. I was proud of how we came back Tuesday night and won; says a lot about our guys for not giving up. I thought we should have won Friday night though. We've got to be able to hang on to a five-run lead and be better all around."

Union is scheduled to play three games this week as they will travel to Sebastopol on Tuesday in a 3:30 p.m. contest. On Friday, Union will take on Northeast Lauderdale at 6 p.m. at Q.V. Sykes in Meridian. Then in Saturday, Union will travel to Morton for a 1 p.m. contest with the Panthers.

Union 8, Stringer 7 (8)

Union scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to take a walk-off win over Stringer on Tuesday.

Union scored three in the bottom of the first and led 4-2 after four innings. Stringer then scored three in the fifth inning to go up 5-4 before Union sent the game to extra innings with a run in the sixth.

Stringer scored two runs in the eighth inning to go up 7-5 before Union scored three runs with two outs. Micheal McDonald got the inning going with a single and moved to third on a double by Trevor Patchin. Jacob Moore doubled to score McDonald and Patchin while Kolton Cockerham brought home Moore for the game winner.

Union had 11 hits in the contest, led by McDonald who was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Patchin was also 3-for-4 with a double and scored twice while Moore had a double and three RBIs. Kobe Casey also scored two runs.

Casey Morris pitched six solid innings, giving up five runs, four unearned, on five hits while striking out seven. Jaylon Buckley pitched the final two innings, giving up two runs on one hit and three walks while striking out two.

Stringer 8, Union 7 (9)

Stringer scored on the bottom of the ninth to take a come-from-behind win over the Yellowjackets on Friday.

Union scored six in the fourth inning to take a 6-1 lead before Stringer tied the game with five in the fifth inning. Each team scored one run in the seventh to send the game into extra innings. Stringer then won the game in the ninth on a walk-off balk.

Union had just five hits in the game as Trevor Patchin was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. J.T. Vance and Casey Morris each had one hit as Union struck out 14 times in the contest.

Lane Hanna got the start and pitched seven full innings, giving up seven runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out seven. Jaylon Buckley pitched the final 1 1/3 innings, giving up the winning run in the ninth.

Enterprise 17, Union 13

In a football-like score, the two teams combined for 34 hits as Enterprise took the four-run win on Saturday.

Enterprise built a 7-0 lead before Union scored eight runs in the fourth inning to go ahead 8-7. Enterprise scored four runs in the fifth and six runs in the seventh while Union scored three in the fifth and two in the seventh.

Union had 15 hits in the contest, led by Cameron Sones who was 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBIs. Casey Morris was 2-for-4 with two RBIs while Jaylon Buckley was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. J.T. Vance was 2-for-5 with two runs scored while Rope Lovern was 2-for-4. Kolton Cockerham scored three runs and drove in two runs.

Trevor Patchin pitched two innings and gave up six runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three. Sones pitched four innings and gave up seven runs on 10 hits while striking out four. Judd Young faced four batters and gave up four hits without getting an out while Rope Lovern got the final three outs on seven pitches.

Union 10, Clarkdale 8

The Yellowjackets used three big innings to take a two-run win over Clarkdale on Saturday.

Union scored four in the third and three in the fourth and fifth innings.

Jaylon Buckley was 2-for-4 with a double and three runs while Cameron Sones and Kolton Cockerham each had two hits and drove in a run apiece. J.T. Vance scored two runs and had two RBIs. Lane Hanna and Rope Lovern each had doubles and drove in a run.

Casey Morris pitched the first three innings and gave up one run while J.T. Vance pitched two innings and gave up four runs on five hits and four walks. Lovern pitched one inning and gave up three runs on six hits while Trevor Patchin pitched one inning and struck out two.